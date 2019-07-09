Mitsotakis to visit Berlin next month

Greece’s newly-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Berlin next month following an invitation from German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday.



The visit is expected to take place after August 20.



This however will not be Mitsotakis’ first foreign visit as prime minister, as the New Democracy leader will visit Cyprus after the government’s programmatic statements July 20-22.



The date of the visit to Nicosia was finalized Monday during a telephone call with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades who congratulated Mitsotakis on his election victory in Sunday’s snap vote.