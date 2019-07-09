Police confirm identity of US scientist's body found in Crete

Greek police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the body of a woman found in a cave on Crete is that of an American scientist, missing since last week.



Her body was found mid-way inside a cave near the settlement of Xamoudochori, in Hania, about 10 kilometers from the place where Suzanne Eaton was last seen on Tuesday last week. She was dressed in the same clothes she wore when she disappeared.



Konstantinos Lagoudakis, Crete's general police director, said authorities are examining all possibilities on the cause of death and said more information will become available as the investigation progresses.



Eaton, a 59-year-old Max Planck Institute molecular biologist, had been attending the Orthodox Academy in Hania. Eaton was the mother of two sons and the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman.



“It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague, Suzanne Eaton,” the institute said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event. Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable,” it said.



Local news website Cretalive reported that the cave is very difficult to reach and one must know the area to get there.