‘Work has already begun,’ new PM says as he sets out 12 key priorities

Newly-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday expressed his confidence in the capabilities of his conservative administration as he set out the objective of refashioning the country’s model of governance.



“We won the battle of ideas with our policy program about a better Greece. Now it is time to unite all Greeks behind a shared vision,” said Mitsotakis as he addressed the first cabinet session after his conservative New Democracy party won a snap election on Sunday.



“As of today, we are demonstrating in practice that we are ready. Work has already begun,” he said, expressing his confidence in the capabilities of the new cabinet.



“We are called upon to win a difficult and asymmetrical war that no government has managed to win so far – that is to change the model of governance,” he said.



During his address, Mitsotakis set out 12 key priorities for the new cabinet – as part of a government action plan – including achieving strong economic growth with more investments and better jobs; bolstering real estate values; ramping up security; enhancing social solidarity; improving health and education standards; updating labor relations; protection of the environment; rejuvenating Greece’s middle class; and easing bureaucracy through digital technology.



Mitsotakis said a first bill regarding the state’s executive process will be submitted to Parliament on July 24, while a second bill designed to reduce taxes should be expected a week later.