Drop Festival | Athens | July 12 & 13

Gathering Greece’s best breakthrough hip-hop artists, the first-ever Drop Festival will feature a lineup aimed at underground music aficionados. Lyrical creativity and satisfying rhymes are sure to pump up audiences as rappers like Phi Beta Sigma and PaiFan take to the stage. The Drop Festival is the latest in many new rap festivals, celebrating Greece's young creatives. The show will take place at the Technopolis as part of the venue’s year-long 20th anniversary celebration. Performances begin at 5 p.m. and last until midnight. One-day tickets cost 10 euros. For more information, visit athens-technopolis.gr.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 216.800.4868