US oil becoming more attractive in Europe

US crude exports are gaining traction in Europe as even Ukraine turns into a significant consumer of American barrels at the expense of Russian supplies amid heightened US political pressure on Moscow and problems over contaminated Russian oil.

Active Urals crude oil buyers Greece and Croatia have also taken several cargoes of US oil.

Some 215,000 tons were imported into Greece in May-June, Refinitiv Eikon flows data show, while one cargo of Eagle Ford condensate was unloaded in Croatia’s Omisalj in May. [Reuters]