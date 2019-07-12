What does it say about a state when it failed to protect over a hundred human lives from natural disaster and was still unable to set up an emergency alert system a year later?



What does it say about a state that claims to rely on tourism that six foreign visitors lost their lives in a fierce storm without receiving a single warning about the oncoming disaster?



Fixing the much-hyped 112 European emergency telephone number does not take any serious investment. The fact that, 12 months from the devastating east Attica wildfires, it has still not been put into operation is an embarrassment for Greece.