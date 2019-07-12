Slayer | Athens | July 13

American thrash legends Slayer are stopping in Athens, where they have enjoyed a loyal following since their first appearance in the Greek capital in 1996, on their Farewell Tour. Held at the Athens Olympic Stadium indoor arena on Saturday, July 13, this will be a career-spanning show with selected tracks from the band's 12 studio releases. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the actions starts after 5 p.m. with opening acts Suicidal Angels, Leprous and Rotting Christ, with Slayer slated to take the stage at 9.30 p.m. For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.gr or call tel 210.893.8111. They are also on sale at Public and Reload stores.

Athens Olympic Stadium, Spyros Louis Avenue, Maroussi, tel 210.683.4060