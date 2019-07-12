US lauds Mitsotakis' decision to recognize Venezuela's Guaido

US Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton hailed Greece's decision to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president on Friday.



“Prime Minister Mitsotakis demonstrated bold leadership yesterday announcing Greece recognizes Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate President. We will continue to stand with the Venezuelan people in their fight for libertad!” Pence said in a tweet.



Bolton noted that the international coalition “supporting the restoration of Venezuelan democracy and in support of Interim President Juan Guaido is growing - and will continue to grow.”



“The crimes, illegitimacy and incapacity to govern of [Nicolas] Maduro are clearly evident for the world to see.”



Greece's Foreign Ministry also said in a statement earlier that the government “strongly supports the efforts of the EU, especially through the International Contact Group and the Special Representative of the EUHR/VP, Enrique Iglesias, as well as related initiatives such as the Oslo talks, with the aim to secure a peaceful, political, democratic, negotiated solution to the crisis, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.”