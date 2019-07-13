The education reforms put forward by the new conservative government aspire to break the deadlock left behind by the populist policies of its leftist predecessors.

The fact that the new administration is seeking to rationalize the dysfunctional education system in a manner that does not negatively affect students (Minister Niki Kerameus announced yesterday that university candidates will be granted an extension to submit their application forms with their institutions of choice ahead of the next exams) is as welcome as the reforms themselves.

Greece’s education community has suffered enormously due to the endless tampering with the system for university entry. This time, the Education Ministry has shown no haste in making its mark.

Any changes will hopefully take place in a well-studied and consensual fashion – without counter-productive surprises.