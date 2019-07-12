ATHEX: Index declines 4 pct in week

A mixed session at the bourse on Friday brought the first post-election week to a close with losses for the benchmark, while the market also used some of its cash availability to cover the bond issue by National Bank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 858.33 points, shedding 0.58 percent from Thursday’s 863.33 points. On a weekly basis it shrank 4.06 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.81 percent to end at 2,130.28 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.20 percent.

The banks index dropped 2.43 percent, as Piraeus lost 5.03 percent, National fell 3.21 percent, Alpha conceded 1.85 percent and Eurobank gave up 1.52 percent. Sarantis jumped 5.08 percent and Ellaktor grew 1.46 percent, but ADMIE Holdings and Public Power Corporation contracted by 3.77 and 3.68 percent, respectively.

In total 56 stocks notched up gains, 46 endured losses and 26 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s 60.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.73 percent to close at 71.71 points.