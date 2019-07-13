NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Strong tremor shakes western Greece

TAGS: Earthquake

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 has struck in western Greece, Athens' Geodynamics Institute reports.

The tremor struck at 6.08 pm local time (1508 GMT) about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Agrinio at a depth of 28 km (17 miles).

No damage has been reported so far.

Greece lies in an active seismic region and earthquakes of similar magnitude are frequent.
 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 