Strong tremor shakes western Greece

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 has struck in western Greece, Athens' Geodynamics Institute reports.

The tremor struck at 6.08 pm local time (1508 GMT) about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Agrinio at a depth of 28 km (17 miles).

No damage has been reported so far.

Greece lies in an active seismic region and earthquakes of similar magnitude are frequent.

