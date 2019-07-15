PM remembers student Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

In a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to the student Thanos Axarlian who was the accidental victim of an attack by the now defunct terrorist group November 17 in 1992.

Axarlian died on Karageorgi Servias Street after being hit by a rocket that had been aimed at the then Finance Minister Yiannis Palaiocrassas.

"It was 27 years ago that Thanos Axarlian was murdered by the N17 terrorist organization. We will never forget him," Mitsotakis wrote.

