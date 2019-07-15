Dance Days | Crete | To July 28

Alleys, public squares, archaeological sites and stages all across Hania are gearing up to host performances and seminars for the ninth installment of the Dance Days festival. More than 115 choreographers, artists and theorists from different disciplines are heading to the Cretan city from different parts of the world to present a panorama of new trends in modern dance, creating a discourse with the location and the island’s cultural heritage. Tonight at the Venizleio Conservatory, the Marseilles-based Compagnie Warren presents “Abstenia.” For more information, visit www.dancedays.gr.