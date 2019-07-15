Man reportedly confesses to murder of US scientist

A man in Crete has reportedly confessed to the killing of a 59-year-old American scientist whose body was found in an abandoned WWII bunker on July 8, according to a local news site.



Local police sources cited by cretalive.gr told the website the man is in detention and is talking to police officers.

Suzanne Eaton’s body was found inside a cave near the settlement of Xamoudochori, in Hania, nearly a week after she was last seen by friends on July 2.



An examination of her remains by two local coroners reportedly indicated that she had had her mouth and nose blocked, though it remains unclear whether her death was the result of suffocation.



It was also unclear whether the crime was committed at the scene or the 59-year-old was killed elsewhere and disposed of in the cave.



A molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University, Eaton had been on the island to attend a conference in Hania. She is survived by her husband, British scientist Tony Hyman, and two sons.