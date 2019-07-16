Golden Dawn struggling to make the rent on Athens HQ

A week after it failed to enter Parliament, Golden Dawn’s meltdown continues, with reports on Monday indicating that Greece’s neo-fascist party can no longer afford the rent on its Mesogeion Avenue headquarters in Ambelokipi.

Golden Dawn, which has been deprived of state funding since a Parliament decision in 2013, had relied on contributions from party MPs.

Financial woes have come on the back of inner-party friction.

On Saturday, Yiannis Lagos, a former GD deputy who was in May elected MEP, said he was becoming an independent because he disagreed with party policy. GD urged him to give up his European Parliament seat.

Lagos is among more than a dozen senior GD members on trial for belonging to a criminal gang that attacked immigrants and leftists.