ATHEX: Bourse spends another day heading south

The Greek stock market was no exception to the rule in most eurozone bourses on Monday, where investor skittishness resulted in moderate losses and low trading volumes. Local traders may also be waiting for today to position themselves in the new seven-year Greek bond.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 851.28 points, shedding 0.82 percent from Friday’s 858.33 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.75 percent to end at 2,114.23 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.31 percent.

The banks index declined 0.50 percent, as Piraeus conceded 3.85 percent, Eurobank slipped 0.31 percent and National slid 0.09 percent. Alpha rebounded 0.31 percent.

Titan Cement dropped 4.40 percent, Piraeus Port lost 4.14 percent, GEK Terna fell 3.36 percent, Public Power Corporation shrank 2.40 percent, Cenergy Holdings gave up 2.08, just as Sarantis rose 1.35 percent and ADMIE Holdings grabbed 1.23 percent.

In total 44 stocks recorded gains, 64 suffered losses and 28 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 54 million euros, down from last Friday’s 68.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.42 percent to close at 71.41 points.