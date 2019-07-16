Athens power cut due to human error

An extensive but brief power outage that affected mainly western Athens on Tuesday morning was the result of a human error, said Greece’s electricity grid operator ADMIE.



ADMIE said high voltage transmission lines were turned off at 11:35 a.m. at the public power utility’s (PPC) substation at Rouf.



There were no indications of damage to the equipment and no employees were ever at risk. ADMIE did not provide any more details on the incident.



The areas affected by the power cuts included Rouf, Korydallos, Egaleo and Nea Smyrni.