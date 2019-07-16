BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Betting firm OPAP says CFO to step down by September

Greece’s OPAP, Europe’s fourth-largest betting firm by revenue, said on Tuesday its chief financial officer would step down by the end of September to pursue other opportunities.

Michal Houst joined OPAP in 2013 after Greece sold a minority stake to a Czech-Greek fund.

OPAP said the process for appointing Houst’s successor was ongoing and it would provide further details in the near future. 

[Reuters]

