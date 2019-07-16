Dendias to meet Pompeo in Washington on Wednesday

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is travelling to Washington DC for the first time since taking office, to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with whom he will discuss bilateral and regional issues on Wednesday.



Dendias is also scheduled to meet with National Security Adviser John Bolton and Senator Bob Menendez.

The minister will attend the Ministerial Conference to Advance Religious Freedom which will be held in Washington DC on July 17-18.