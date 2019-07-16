WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Kalamata Dance Festival | Messinia | July 19 - 28

Photo: Katja Renner

To usher in its quarter-century anniversary, the annual Kalamata International Dance Festival presents a stellar roster of global performers, films and workshops to the Peloponnese's Messinia region for 10 days. Themed “Time,” the festival's 2019 edition will feature, among many others, Akram Khan – an English performer who practices kathak, a form of dance based on storytelling – Joy Alpuerto Ritter in her first appearance in Greece and pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, who will showcase two of his films. Other highlights include 11-person hip-hop group The Roots, performer/photographer Josef Nadj and acrobats Le Galactik Ensemble. International dance instructors will also lead workshops for children and adults. For program details and ticket reservations, visit www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.

