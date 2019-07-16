Nicosia rejects joint gas drilling panel

Greek Cypriot leaders on ethnically split Cyprus have turned down a renewed proposal by breakaway Turkish Cypriots to form a joint committee on managing natural gas discovered offshore the east Mediterranean island nation.



Deputy Minister Vasilis Palmas says the proposal by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci detracts from the substance of Cyprus’ political problem and the need for an immediate resumption of reunification negotiations.



Speaking after Tuesday’s leaders’ meeting chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades, Palmas said Akincis proposal contains provisions that “don't serve the best interests of either the Cyprus Republic or the Cypriot people as a whole.”



Akinci reissued the proposal just prior to the European Union’s decision to issue sanctions against Turkey for illegal gas drilling in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights. [AP]