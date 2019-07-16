Greek PM reversing plan to take priests off state payroll

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) on Tuesday assured Archbishop Ieronymos that his government will not push through with plans to remove priests from the state payroll, reversing a decision by the previous leftist administration. Mitsotakis stressed that articles 3 and 13 of the constitution, which determine relations between the Church and state, would not be changed. Last November, former premier Alexis Tsipras reached a tentative agreement with Ieronymos to move some 10,000 clerics off the state payroll, sparking fierce opposition from the Holy Synod. [Intime News]