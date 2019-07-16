MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Greek PM reversing plan to take priests off state payroll

  • mitsotakis_ieronymos_web--2

TAGS: Politics, Church

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) on Tuesday assured Archbishop Ieronymos that his government will not push through with plans to remove priests from the state payroll, reversing a decision by the previous leftist administration. Mitsotakis stressed that articles 3 and 13 of the constitution, which determine relations between the Church and state, would not be changed. Last November, former premier Alexis Tsipras reached a tentative agreement with Ieronymos to move some 10,000 clerics off the state payroll, sparking fierce opposition from the Holy Synod. [Intime News]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 