German minister confirmed for top EU post

The European Union’s parliament has confirmed German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to be the new president of the EUs executive commission.



The European Parliament voted 383-327 vote with 22 abstentions on Tuesday to approve von der Leyen's nomination. She will be the first woman to serve as European Commission president.



The confirmation required an absolute majority of 374 votes.



She was nominated by EU leaders as part over an overall appointments package but still needed the backing of the legislature.



She was a last-minute candidate and many legislators were angry none of their lead candidates were picked for the job. [AP]