Trump says Turkey situation complex, is talking to Turkish officials
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the situation with Turkey is very complex and tough, and that he is talking to officials in Ankara.
Trump's comments to reporters, made at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, follow Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system, which has raised tensions with the United States and other NATO allies. [Reuters]