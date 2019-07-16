NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Trump says Turkey situation complex, is talking to Turkish officials

TAGS: US, Turkey, Diplomacy

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the situation with Turkey is very complex and tough, and that he is talking to officials in Ankara.

Trump's comments to reporters, made at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, follow Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system, which has raised tensions with the United States and other NATO allies. [Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 