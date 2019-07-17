State Department expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Turkish drilling off Cyprus

Washington has once again expressed “deep concerns” over Turkey’s insistence on conducting drilling operations in Cyprus’ offshore maritime zone, known as an EEZ.



In comments to the press, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said: “Similarly to the Europeans, we’ve expressed deep concerns over Turkey’s assertions that it is going to continue to drill in these waters off of Cyprus.”



Ortagus referred journalists to a State Department statement issued on July 9 in which the US urged Turkey to halt its “provocative” activities in the area, while encouraging “all parties to act with restraint and refrain from actions that increase tensions in the region.”



On Tuesday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the country plans to send a fourth ship to waters off Cyprus to search for gas and oil despite European Union moves to curb contacts and funding for Ankara over the matter.