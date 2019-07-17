Elpidophoros meets Trump at the White House

Newly-appointed Archbishop Elpidophoros of America met with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. US Vice President Mike Pence and Alexander Karloutsos, vice general of the archdiocese, were also present during the meeting. Earlier this month, Elpidophoros received a letter of congratulations from the American president on his enthronement as Archbishop of America.

A very big week for U.S.-Greece relations! https://t.co/JtRfG11Uco — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) July 17, 2019