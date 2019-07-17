The Producers | Athens | July 18

Next up on the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Park Your Cinema lineup is “The Producers,” a satirical comedy that follows a failing Broadway producer and a shy accountant who devise a plan to make a quick buck. Directed by Mel Brooks, the film stars Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder. The screening at the Great Lawn begins at 9 p.m. and admission is free. The SNFCC advises visitors to bring blankets to sit on and bug repellent. For more information, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000