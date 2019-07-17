Romania sales bolster Jumbo’s annual turnover

Jumbo’s performance in the financial year from July 2018 to June 2019 has beaten the listed company’s original expectations last October, as it announced a 7.8 percent annual growth in turnover to 812.2 million euros, against an estimate for a 5-7 percent rise.



Revenues received a major boost from the 30 percent advance in sales in Romania, while sales in Greece rose 3.5 percent year-on-year and 2 percent in Cyprus.