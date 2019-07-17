BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Romania sales bolster Jumbo’s annual turnover

TAGS: Business, Retail

Jumbo’s performance in the financial year from July 2018 to June 2019 has beaten the listed company’s original expectations last October, as it announced a 7.8 percent annual growth in turnover to 812.2 million euros, against an estimate for a 5-7 percent rise.

Revenues received a major boost from the 30 percent advance in sales in Romania, while sales in Greece rose 3.5 percent year-on-year and 2 percent in Cyprus.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 