Konstantinos Marangos appointed new head of German-Greek Chamber
Konstantinos Marangos, the chairman and chief executive officer at SKAMA Skazikis-Marangos SA, is the new president of the German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, succeeding Michalis Maillis who has spent the last 12 years at the helm of the chamber.
Marangos pledged to contribute in attracting new foreign investors, and increase exports and employment.