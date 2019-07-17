BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Konstantinos Marangos appointed new head of German-Greek Chamber

TAGS: Business

Konstantinos Marangos, the chairman and chief executive officer at SKAMA Skazikis-Marangos SA, is the new president of the German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, succeeding Michalis Maillis who has spent the last 12 years at the helm of the chamber.

Marangos pledged to contribute in attracting new foreign investors, and increase exports and employment.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 