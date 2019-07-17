Doctors arrested in Samos over bogus health certificates
Six doctors and three nurses working at a hospital on the eastern Aegean island of Samos have been arrested on suspicion of issuing bogus medical certificates to asylum seekers so as to facilitate their transfer to other parts of Greece on health grounds.
Police said they also arrested an interpreter.