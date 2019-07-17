NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Doctors arrested in Samos over bogus health certificates

TAGS: Crime

Six doctors and three nurses working at a hospital on the eastern Aegean island of Samos have been arrested on suspicion of issuing bogus medical certificates to asylum seekers so as to facilitate their transfer to other parts of Greece on health grounds.

Police said they also arrested an interpreter.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 