Six arrested in Kos in migrant trafficking racket

File photo

TAGS: Crime

Greek authorities announced Wednesday the unravelling of a crime group that facilitated the illegal exit from Greece to other European Union countries of scores of migrants through the airport of the southeastern Aegean island of Kos over at least 15 months.

The operation was conducted last Friday in Athens and Kos and led to the arrest of six people – two foreign nationals and four Greeks, including a law enforcement official working at the Kos airport police department. 

