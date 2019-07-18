Greece was able to survive and managed to stand on its feet thanks to the contributions of a few charitable institutions that bankrolled important projects when the going got tough during the country’s protracted and paralyzing financial crisis, helping to alleviate some of the pain that was inflicted on Greek society.

And now that we are finally emerging from the crisis, these institutions still have a role to play.

We need them because they are in a position to play the part that a section of the country’s ruling class has turned its back on.

They are in a position to contribute, to give something to society rather than just constantly asking for favors from the state and politicians.

This way they will be able to set a positive example for the the country and show the way forward.