Pilot injured as small aircraft clashes near Grevena

One man was lightly injured on Thursday morning when the single engine Cessna he was piloting made an emergency landing at a rural road near the town of Grevena, western Macedonia.



The aircraft, which had taken off from Corfu and was heading to Thessaloniki, also had two passengers on board who emerged unharmed from the accident.



“We lost the engine on air and we made an emergency landing,” the pilot said a few minutes after exiting the aircraft. He was transferred to a local hospital as a precaution.



Video footage of the crash showed the smashed plane at the side of the road, covered in foam to prevent a fire.



Fire fighters were on the scene to limit the fuel leakage.