Greece to appoint Margaritis Schinas as country's new European Commissioner

The Greek government on Thursday is expected to select European Commission’s chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas as the country’s next European commissioner, Kathimerini understands.



Sources said the announcement will be made later on Thursday.



Schinas served as a member of the European Parliament from 2007 to 2009 with New Democracy.



He was also head of cabinet to Commissioner Markos Kyprianou, responsible for Health and Consumer Protection from 2004 to 2007.