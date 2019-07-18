Police seek suspected thieves who rammed patrol car
Police in northern Greece on Thursday were seeking the perpetrators behind an attack on officers who tired to intervene in an attempt to steal a Public Power Corporation transformer near the village of Neochorouda, outside Oraiokastro.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday when officers of the Oraiokastro security unit were dispatched to a farm in the area following a tipoff that unidentified individuals were attempting to remove a transformer.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they faced a pickup truck which rammed the police vehicle. One of the three men in the truck then threatened the police with a gun, prompting one of the officers to fire a warning shot with his own weapon.
The three men fled in the pickup truck and remained at large late last night.