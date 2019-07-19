Open lines of communicationCOMMENT
Online
Apart from running a country, a government is also responsible for communicating its decisions to the citizens. In cases when some of these decisions are subject to strong criticism (regardless of motivation), it has an obligation to explain the grounds on which they were made and to defend them accordingly.
Ignoring such reactions makes no political sense.