COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Open lines of communication

COMMENT

Apart from running a country, a government is also responsible for communicating its decisions to the citizens. In cases when some of these decisions are subject to strong criticism (regardless of motivation), it has an obligation to explain the grounds on which they were made and to defend them accordingly.

Ignoring such reactions makes no political sense.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 