Athens hails results of FM’s Washington visit

The results of the two-day visit by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Washington, where he met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton and senior officials, have been welcomed in Athens as yet another indication of ever deepening US-Greek relations.



In comments after meeting Dendias, both Pompeo and Bolton stressed the importance of further “strengthening the strategic relationship” between the two countries while, reports said, both fully understand Greece’s concerns regarding Turkey’s recent behavior.



Moreover, influential Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, who also met Dendias, reportedly slammed Turkey Thursday for violating the rights of its own people by illegally drilling off Cyprus, violating Greek airspace, causing problems to the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate and purchasing a Russian missile system despite Washington’s objections.