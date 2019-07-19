Eaton murder suspect to face investigating magistrate

The 27-year-old man who has allegedly admitted to the rape and murder of US biologist Suzanne Eaton on Crete was on Friday to appear before an investigating magistrate.

The man, whom police have identified as Yiannis Paraskakis, had been given a 48-hour extension to prepare his defense on Wednesday after his lawyer quit.

The court appointed him a new attorney.

A police investigation is under way into other possible attacks by the 27-year-old as a number of women have reportedly contacted to police saying that they were assaulted by the same man.

Paraskakis is said to have admitted to raping Eaton on July 2 after hitting her twice with his car and then disposing of her in a former German WWII bunker near the port of Hania.

Suzanne Eaton’s body was found in the bunker near the settlement of Xamoudochori, in Hania, on July 8, nearly a week after she was last seen by friends. She had been on the island to attend a conference.

