Gadjo Dilo | Athens | July 20

Gypsy swing meets traditional Greek sounds this Saturday when local jazz act Gadjo Dilo performs at the Gazarte rooftop terrace. Launching themselves into the Greek jazz scene in 2013, Gadjo Dilo’s album “Manouche De Grec” fused the bouzouki with the gypsy swing guitar style of Django Reinhardt, a pioneering jazz musician. The band is made up of five members and features vocals, guitar, double bass and accordion. Door opens at 9 p.m. and the concert begins at 10 p.m. Tickets, which are 8 euros, can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Gazarte, Voutadon 34, Kerameikos, tel 210.346.0347