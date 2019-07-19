Schinas says honored to be nominated for European Commissioner

Margaritis Schinas, the current chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said he is honored to be nominated to represent Greece in the next college of commissioners, following a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

“I've dedicated thrirty years of my life to defend the cause of a proud, European Greece, equal in Europe, in the way [Konstantinos] Karamanlis imagined it forty years ago,” he said after the meeting, refering to the late conservative prime minister who signed Greece's Accession Treaty with the European Economic Community in 1979.



“But also of a powerful Europe which can serve as an anchor of stability in an increasingly uncertain and insecure world,” he added.



Before becoming the chief spokesman for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Schinas served as deputy director of the European Policy Adviser’s Office in the José Manuel Barroso Commission.



He was also head of cabinet to Commissioner Markos Kyprianou, responsible for Health and Consumer Protection from 2004 to 2007 and served as a member of the European Parliament from 2007 to 2009 with New Democracy.