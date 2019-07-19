ATHEX: Weekly gains of 1.1 percent for exchange

Lackluster buying interest on the bourse and the sudden drop in action in the last three hours of the session, after the Athens earthquake, resulted in minor losses for the majority of stocks at Athinon Avenue, but the week still closed with gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 867.81 points on Friday, shedding 0.32 percent from Thursday’s 870.58 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.10 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.26 percent to end at 2,151.12 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.59 percent.

The banks index grabbed 0.76 percent, with Alpha earning 1.30 percent and Eurobank collecting 0.95 percent, as National and Piraeus stayed put.

Sarantis lost 2.78 percent, Ellaktor slid 2.39 percent, Viohalco gave up 2.34 percent and Motor Oil slipped 2.28 percent, while Piraeus Port Authority increased 3.04 percent.

In total 45 stocks enjoyed gains, 60 reported losses and 25 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 89.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.61 percent to close at 70.11 points.