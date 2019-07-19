Mitsotakis pledges to restructure civil protection

Speaking nearly a year after the deadly wildfires in the seaside resort of Mati, east of Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis heralded the restructuring of the country’s civil protection mechanism, while promising that the 112 emergency telephone number will be operational by the end of the year.



The conservative leader was speaking during a meeting on Friday with Christos Stylianides, the European commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, in Athens.



Mitsotakis congratulated the Cypriot official for his work, stressing that he was one of the first proponents of setting up a pan-European system for disaster response.



The commissioner thanked Mitsotakis for Greece’s contribution to RescEU’s new fleet of firefighting aircraft.