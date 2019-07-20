Mitsotakis on Cyprus: 'We do not forget the victims of the invasion'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday marked 45 years since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974.



“We do not forget the victims of the invasion and the sacrifices of the Cypriot Hellenism. We are always on the side of our Cypriot brothers in the fight for the reunification of Cyprus,” he said in a tweet.



The invasion was launched by Turkey after a coup on July 15 by the Greek military junta which ruled Greece at the time, which toppled Cypriot President Archbishop Makarios.



The invasion led to the division of the island into the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and the occupied north territory, which is only recognized by Turkey.

45 χρόνια μετά. Δεν ξεχνάμε τα θύματα της εισβολής και τις θυσίες του κυπριακού ελληνισμού. Είμαστε πάντα στο πλευρό των Κυπρίων αδελφών μας στον αγώνα για επανένωση της Κύπρου. pic.twitter.com/rQHggLQJ5c — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 20, 2019