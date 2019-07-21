The country was in desperate need of a sign that would make it feel that it is turning a page, and it got this with the general elections of July 7. Just a few days into its tenure, the new government has already shown itself to be professional and well-prepared to deal with the country’s challenges.

The “landmines” left by the previous SYRIZA administration are numerous. The sooner they are uncovered and “neutralized,” as in the case of the troubled Public Power Corporation (PPC), the better. In politics, time marches at a relentless pace and the grace period is limited. That’s why the best strategy is to grab the bull by the horns.