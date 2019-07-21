US official starts visit to Greece, North Macedonia

US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker began Sunday a visit to Greece and North Macedonia, which will last until Saturday, the State Department has announced.

Reeker, a career diplomat, was Ambassador to Skopje (2008-11) and served one more tour of duty there.

The full State Department announcement follows:

“Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker will travel to Greece and North Macedonia July 21-27 to engage with government representatives, civil society, and business leaders.

In Athens, Ambassador Reeker will meet with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and other new government leaders to discuss core issues for the bilateral relationship including trade and investment, security and defense cooperation, regional stability, and energy. He will also participate in a roundtable discussion with entrepreneurs and business leaders. In Thessaloniki, Ambassador Reeker will meet with local government, religious, and business leaders.

In Skopje, Ambassador Reeker will meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, and other government leaders to discuss bilateral issues and North Macedonia’s path to NATO and EU membership. Ambassador Reeker will also attend an event with students at the American Corner in Bitola in addition to his meetings with Members of Parliament, opposition party members, and local government representatives.”