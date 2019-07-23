Respected Greek-American scientist to advise Digital Governance Ministry

Greek-American space scientist and professor Stamatios Krimigis will be working as a pro bono adviser to the Ministry of Digital Governance, Minister Kyriakos Perrakakis announced on Tuesday.

Head emeritus of the Space Department Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University in the United States and one of the pioneers of NASA's unmanned space exploration programs, the 80-year-old scientist is also a member of the Academy of Athens, among numerous other distinctions.

Krimigis had been appointed to head the newly established Hellenic Space Agency in April 2018 by the former administration, but resigned just a few weeks into his tenure, citing “political interference.”

Tuesday's announcement did not clarify in what exact capacity he would be serving at the ministry.