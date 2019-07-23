Athens condemns destruction of monument in southern Albania

[himara.gr]

The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned the destruction of a monument dedicated to early 20th-century warrior chief Thymios Liolis in the village of Krania in southern Albania.



“Provocations against the ethnic Greek minority and, ultimately, against Greek-Alabnian relations, must be immediately investigated,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.



It urged Albanian authorities to take all the necessary steps to restore the sense of security among the members of the ethnic Greek minority.



The Foreign Ministry, the Greek Embassy and the consular authorities in Albania will be following developments closely, it said.