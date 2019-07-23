Pyx Lax | On Tour | July 24 - September 14

Following a successful tour of Greece and Cyprus last year, Greek rock act Pyx Lax are hitting the road again. Pyx Lax broke up in 2004 but the band got back together following Manos Xydous’ death in 2010. Their 2018 tour commemorated 30 years since the band formed. “O Ilios tou Chimona me Melancholi,” or “The Winter Sun Makes Me Melancholy,” was their first commercial success and cemented them as rock greats in Greece. Pyx Lax will be on tour until September 14, with stops in Piraeus, Thessaloniki, Sparta and elsewhere. Tickets and dates can be found at www.viva.gr.