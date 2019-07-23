Blow-Up | Athens | July 24

Sponsored by the Italian Embassy and Italian Cultural Institute, the next screening of the Athens Open Air Film Festival is “Blow-Up,” a 1966 thriller by Michelangelo Antonioni. “Blow-Up” follows Thomas (David Hemmings), a London photographer who discovers a strange figure lurking in the background of one of his photographs. When the subject of the photograph shows up to take the image away from him, the mystery begins to unfold. The film was Antonioni’s first in English and was heralded a “mod masterpiece” by film critic Andrew Sarris. The screening begins at 9.30 p.m. at Technopolis. Admission is free of charge. For details, visit www.aoaff.org.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589