OPAP to buy Intralot's stake in Ellinika Lachia

Gambling giant OPAP announced on Tuesday that its 100 percent subsidiary OPAP Investment Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Intralot for the acquisition of the latter’s stake in lottery company Ellinika Lachia, amounting to 511,500 shares or 16.5 percent of the share capital, for 20 million euros.



After the completion of the transaction the stake of OPAP Investment Ltd in Ellinika Lachia will rise to 83.5 percent.